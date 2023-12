US Ambassador Brink reacts to massive missile attack: Ukraine needs funding now

The US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, reacted to the mass missile attack of the aggressor country of russia on Ukraine, saying that Ukraine needs funding now.

Brink wrote about this on the X social network (formerly Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is what Ukrainians saw on their phones this morning: millions of men, women and children in bomb shelters as russia fires missiles across the country. Ukraine needs funding now to continue fighting for freedom from such horror in 2024," she wrote.

She illustrated this post with messages on her mobile phone about a missile attack on Kyiv and the need to go to the bomb shelter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the massive attack on Ukraine on December 29, more than 30 air targets were hit by air defense forces and means over Kyiv.

On December 7, the US Senate blocked a vote on a bill on additional financing of military aid to Ukraine. On December 13, US President Joe Biden called on Congress not to give a gift to putin and to make a decision on financing aid to Ukraine.