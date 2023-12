In the US Senate, the bill on additional financing of military aid to Ukraine was blocked from being voted on. This became known from the video broadcast of the meeting.

The bill on aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan did not receive enough votes to advance.

The legislative initiative provided for the allocation of an aid package in the amount of USD 106 billion, including USD 61 billion of which was intended for assistance to Ukraine.

Legislation that would have guaranteed a large aid package for Ukraine and Israel has been blocked in the Senate as Republicans pushed for tougher immigration enforcement at the US-Mexico border.

The bill received 45 votes "for" and 48 votes "against". As such, it failed to get the 60 votes needed to be able to begin debate on the bill.

All Republicans and independent Senator Bernie Sanders voted against the bill.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled his speech at a closed briefing in the US Senate on aid to Ukraine at the last moment.

Meanwhile, the US Senate will fail to vote on an aid package for Ukraine and Israel due to disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over the issue of strengthening the border. MP Oleksandra Ustinova announced this on her Facebook account.