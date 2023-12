Range of Storm Shadow missiles transferred to Ukraine turned out to be twice as long as expected - media

Retired Bundeswehr general and military expert Erhard Buhler commented on the destruction of the large landing ship of the russian federation Novocherkassk in the port of Feodosia. He suggested that Ukraine could implement this thanks to Storm Shadow missiles with a range of 560 km.

The russian edition of the German publication BILD reported this.

Until now, it was believed that Ukraine received an export version of the Western cruise missile Storm Shadow with a reduced range of up to 250 km. However, this is not enough to reach Feodosia from AFU-controlled airspace. This, according to Erhard Buehler, means that Ukraine was given the original version of Storm Shadow, which is in service with NATO. Its range reaches 560 km.

"The cruise missile had to fly more than 250 km over the occupied territory. To do this, you need to know where the radar and air defense positions are located. It's not done for nothing. In general, this means that Ukraine has cruise missiles with a real range of 400 km," said the German general.

According to him, now the freedom of movement of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation is significantly limited. Feodosia, one of the last Crimean ports that were considered "safe" for the russian federation, is no longer such.

"Numerous secondary explosions show that the landing craft had a large volume of ammunition. We know that these ships are used by the russians as transport vessels," added Erhard Buhler.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, May 11, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that Ukraine will receive a number of Storm Shadow missiles.

After the transfer of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, the Kremlin began to demand an "adequate response" from the russian military.

NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov reacted to the intimidation of the Kremlin. He stressed that the russian dictator vladimir putin used everything he could, and for the aggressor state the worst is just beginning.