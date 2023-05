Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov reacted to the Kremlin's intimidation with a so-called "adequate response" to the British long-range Storm Shadow missiles for Ukraine. He emphasized that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin used everything he could, and the worst is just beginning for the aggressor state.

He wrote about it on his Twitter.

"All Russia's attempts to intimidate Ukrainians and the world with a so-called "adequate response" are self-talk. Everything that Putin could use, he used. And for Russia, the worst is just beginning. The Russian Federation without Western developments and investments is a fake country. Many "pleasant" meetings with advanced technologies await Russians ahead... and they won't be smartphones," he wrote.

It will be recalled that after the transfer of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, the Kremlin began to demand an "adequate response" from the Russian military.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov commented on the supply of long-range Storm Shadow missiles by Great Britain to Ukraine. In his opinion, they will help Ukraine win.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian News Agency reported what kind of rocket it is, what its characteristics are, and where the "bangs" could happen in the foreseeable future.