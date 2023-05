UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed that the UK has given Ukraine Storm Shadow missiles for free.

It is reported by Sky News.

"Today I can confirm that the UK is donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine free of charge. Storm Shadow are long-range missiles designed only for precision strikes," the report said.

Wallace added that Storm Shadow will complement other long-range systems that previously were transferred to Ukraine. It concerns the HIMARS and Harpoon missiles, as well as the Ukrainian Neptune missile.

"Ukraine has the right to defend itself. The use of Storm Shadow will allow Ukraine to push back Russian forces based within Ukrainian sovereign territory," said Ben Wallace.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UK has transferred to Ukraine Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which will enable Ukrainian forces to launch long-range strikes on the eve of the long-awaited counteroffensive.

In February, it became known that in the UK there are discussions about the transfer to Ukraine of Harpoon anti-ship missiles or Storm Shadows air-to-surface missiles.