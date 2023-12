NBU will study possible impact of bill on mobilization on financial sector and ready to participate in its dis

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will study the possible impact of the bill on mobilization on the financial sector and is ready to participate in its discussion.

The NBU informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, as a subject of the right of legislative initiative, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration the bill "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Improvement of Certain Issues of Mobilization, Military Registration and Military Service", which was registered on December 25, 2023 under number 10378.

The financial regulator noted that the competence of the National Bank of Ukraine does not include issues of mobilization, military registration and military service.

Since the bill is currently at the stage of development in the specialized committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, its adoption will be preceded by discussions in the parliament, to which the National Bank will join, if necessary.

For its part, the National Bank will study the possible impact of the provisions proposed by the bill on the financial sector.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, they want to limit the right to drive own vehicles and obtain driver's licenses, to prohibit the right to use and dispose of funds, to conduct transactions with movable and immovable property for Ukrainians who avoid mobilization.

We also reported that the Cabinet of Ministers proposed a tenfold increase in fines for violating military records from UAH 1,700 to UAH 17,000.