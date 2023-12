Shmyhal suggests Rada fine citizens from UAH 150,000 to 200,000 for violation of mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada a 10-fold increase in fines for violations of military registration by citizens from UAH 1,700 to UAH 17,000.

This is stated in Bill 10379 titled On Amendments To Administrative Offenses Code And Penal Code Of Ukraine On Strengthening Liability For Military Offenses, registered on December 25, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

An administrative penalty for the commission of this offense during a special period may be imposed within three years from the date of its commission or discovery.

Violation of military accounting rules by conscripts and reservists in accordance with the bill entails the imposition of a fine of 500 to 1,000 of the tax-exempt minimum personal incomes, i.e., from UAH 8,500 to UAH 17,000.

Violation of the legislation on defense, military duty, military service, mobilization training, and mobilization in accordance with the bill entails the imposition of a fine on citizens and officials from 2,000 to 5,000 (34,000 - 85,000 UAH) tax-free minimum income of citizens.

According to the current legislation, the maximum penalty for this violation is a fine of up to UAH 8,500.

Violation of the legislation on defense, military duty, military service, mobilization training, and mobilization in the conditions of a special period is proposed to be punished with a fine from UAH 153,000 to 204,000.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the new bill on mobilization proposes to reduce the conscription age from 27 to 25 years.