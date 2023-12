Investigation of National Police still looking for customers of Sheremet's murder in Belarus

The investigation of the National Police is still looking for a Belarusian trail in the case of the customers of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet in Kyiv.

The head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi announced this to Ukrainian News Agency in an interview.

"An investigation is underway. There are selected materials from the main case, which went to the court, where it is now being considered. As for our proceeding, I can briefly say that we, as at the first stages, study the Belarusian trail, establish customers," said Vyhivskyi.

Regarding the case of the perpetrators of the murder, the head of the National Police said that the evidence of the guilt of the suspects is enough and the court should say its word.

“The evidence base there has been collected. But the court should already give an assessment," the head of the National Police added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, seven years ago, on July 20, 2016, journalist Pavel Sheremet was killed in Kyiv. The car he was driving exploded. Sheremet died at home. The crime has not yet been solved.

Belarus accuses a former employee of its special forces Igor Makar of fraud, and Ukraine of being biased in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet.

Makar testified in Sheremet's murder case in Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office also sent requests for help in the case of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet to 15 states.