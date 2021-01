Former employee of the Belarusian special forces Igor Makar testified in the case of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet.

This is stated in an interview with the Belarusian publication of Radio Liberty, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On January 16, I returned from Kyiv to Vilnius. After the publication of my information about what was happening in the office of the KGB chairperson Zaitsev in 2012, Ukrainian diplomats contacted me and discussed cooperation in solving the murder of Pavel Sheremet. At the request of the head of the directorate of the National Police of Ukraine, I was issued a Ukrainian visa, asked to fly to Ukraine and take part in the investigation. This could have been done in Vilnius, but better in Ukraine. After consulting with my team, I agreed to fly to Ukraine," Makar said.

He also noted that during his stay in Ukraine he was guarded 24 hours a day.

“In my opinion, I have given enough grounds to assert that the Belarusian special services have something to do with the order to kill Pavel Sheremet,” Makar said.

Besides, he noted that he gave the Ukrainian side much more information than he published in the media.

This was done for the safety of some people.

Makar and the National Police also agreed not to disclose the testimony, as this could affect the course of the investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 5, the National Police announced their intention to interrogate the person who circulated the records about the possible customers of Sheremet's murder and to conduct an examination of the conversations.

