PGO Requests Help From 15 Countries In Case Upon Journalist Sheremet's Assassination

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has sent help requests within the framework of the case upon the assassination of journalist Pavel Sheremet to 15 states.

The PGO said in response to the respective request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

At the same time, the PGO noted that the materials of the requests contained confidential information and cannot be published.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police will hold an investigation in the territory of the Republic of Belarus within the framework of the case upon masterminds behind the assassination of journalist Sheremet.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources