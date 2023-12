Overnight into Thursday, December 28, the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze attack drones. The forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 7 enemy UAVs.

This was reported in Telegram by the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that a total of 8 kamikaze drones were launched by the russians.

"Overnight into December 28, 2023, the russian occupiers attacked with eight Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district of the russian federation," the message reads.

Also, the Air Force clarified that 7 enemy drones were shot down by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft defense units, mobile fire groups within three regions, namely in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 26, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, announced the destruction by Ukraine of the large amphibious ship of the russian Black Sea Fleet Novocherkassk in the port of Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

On December 22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of three russian Su-34 aircraft at once.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that it was possible to shoot down the russian planes thanks to a brilliantly planned operation.