USA approves new USD 250 million package of military aid to Ukraine. What will be transferred

The US Department of Defense has announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. This package includes additional air defense equipment, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons and other equipment that will help Ukraine resist the war of aggression of the aggressor state of russia.

This was announced in the statement of the US Department of Defense on December 27.

The new package is the Biden administration's fifty-fourth tranche of aid to Ukraine from the US Department of Defense stockpile beginning in August 2021.

"These forces and means will ensure that Ukraine's most urgent needs are met in order to enable its armed forces to defend their sovereignty and independence," the statement said.

The new USD 250 million package includes:

Additional ammunition for national advanced surface-to-air missile systems (NASAMS);

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

components of the air defense system;

additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS);

155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;

missiles with tubular launch, optical guidance and wire guidance (TOW);

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor complexes;

more than 15 million cartridges for small arms;

explosive munitions to eliminate obstacles;

spare parts, medical equipment, maintenance and other auxiliary equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 7, the US Senate blocked the vote on the bill on additional financing of military aid to Ukraine.

The United States warned Ukraine that they have the opportunity to provide financial assistance for only a few weeks.

On December 13, US President Joe Biden called on Congress not to give a gift to putin and to make a decision on financing aid to Ukraine.