White House warns that there are no guarantees regarding future supplies to Ukraine

The United States warned Ukraine that they have the opportunity to provide financial assistance for only a few weeks. There are no guarantees regarding future supplies.

This was announced by the coordinator of the US National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby, at a briefing.

Kirby noted that Ukrainian leaders were at a Pentagon defense industry conference to see if there would be a mechanism to maintain a healthy defense industrial base and long-term security assistance.

According to him, the Administration of the President of the United States is deeply concerned that the amount of funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the field of security will soon run out.

"We know there's strong bipartisan support there. There's just a small number of Republicans who want to hold everyone hostage to a pretty extreme border policy that the President has said we're willing to negotiate in good faith, he believes immigration policy needs to be changed, as well as resource changes, and he's ready to have that conversation," Kirby added.

Also, when asked about the guarantees of military supplies, he answered that the Administration cannot make promises, because all this is decided in the Congress.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the US Embassy agreed on expanded monitoring of the use of American weapons.