In Russia, rocket was launched from Plesetsk cosmodrome, from which it was previously planned to strike Ukrain

In Russia, the Air and Space Forces launched the Soyuz-2.1v launch vehicle from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. They wanted to attack Ukraine from this cosmodrome.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense.

"According to the calculations of the Space Forces of the Air and Space Forces, the launch of the Soyuz-2.1v light-class launch vehicle with a spacecraft was carried out for the benefit of the Ministry of Defense of russia," added the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation.

They added that this launch was "for the benefit of the Ministry of Defense of russia."

In October of this year, the German publication BILD wrote that putin was offered to redesign the Soyuz-type launch vehicle so that after launch it would not reach orbit, but crash into a large city in Ukraine, probably Kyiv. It was proposed to do this from the Plesetsk cosmodrome.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, the State Duma of the aggressor state of russia adopted in the third and final reading the law on the deratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

On October 7, the president of the aggressor state of russia, vladimir putin, announced that the russian federation may withdraw its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

The Luna-25 spacecraft, which was launched by the aggressor country of russia on August 11, collided with the surface of the Moon and ceased to exist. The launch of this spacecraft was associated with great hopes associated with the so-called "revival" of cosmonautics in the russian federation.