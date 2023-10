The terrorist country russia may withdraw its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, russian president Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"It is possible to behave in a mirror manner in relations with the United States, when they signed, but did not ratify (the document, - ed.), ... in principle, it is possible. But this is a matter for the deputies of the State Duma. Theoretically, it is possible to withdraw the ratification," the head of russia said.

According to Putin, experts are in favor of conducting tests to make sure the warheads for the new weapons are working properly, but he is not ready to say whether it should be done right now. However, if russia withdraws its ratification of the relevant treaty, this "will be quite enough" to resume testing if necessary.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty cannot enter into force without ratification by 44 countries that have nuclear capabilities and technology. To date, eight countries, including the US, China, India, and Israel, have either not signed or ratified the document. Thus, the only thing keeping countries from testing is unilateral moratoriums on such explosions.