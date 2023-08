Russia looses Luna-25 station. Spacecraft launched on August 11 collided with the surface of the Moon

The Luna-25 spacecraft, which was launched by the aggressor country of russia on August 11, collided with the surface of the Moon and ceased to exist.

This was reported by the russian state corporation Roscosmos on Sunday, August 20.

Roscosmos said that a day earlier, on August 19, the Luna-25 spacecraft was supposed to perform an impulse to form a pre-landing elliptical orbit.

At around 2:57 p.m. the same day, the flight control center lost contact with the spacecraft.

For more than a day, Roscosmos tried to find the lost spacecraft and restore communication with it, but it did not give any results.

"According to the results of the preliminary analysis, in connection with the deviation of the actual pulse parameters from the calculated ones, the device went into an uncalculated orbit and ceased to exist due to a collision with the surface of the Moon," Roscosmos reported on its official Telegram channel.

Roscosmos also announced the beginning of the formation of a special commission that will investigate the reasons for the loss of the Luna-25 station.

The launch of the Luna-25 station took place on August 11 from the Vostochny cosmodrome using the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle.

It was planned that Luna-25 would reach the Moon, land on its surface and conduct scientific work for about a year.

This is the first such lunar mission in the history of the aggressor country. The last time the devices of the Luna family made a flight towards the Earth's satellite was in 1976.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, China announced the development of a new launch vehicle and a manned spacecraft, which will be used in a mission to land on the Moon in 2030.

We also reported that on the night from August 7 to 8, the remnants of the Russian Soyuz rocket, which had been launched the day before from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, burned up in the sky over Australia.

In early August, the Antares launch vehicle, the first stage of which was manufactured in Ukraine, made a successful flight.