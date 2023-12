Another russian ship may be damaged in Feodosia - Humeniuk

In temporarily occupied Feodosia, in addition to Novocherkassk, another russian ship could probably be damaged.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the Kyiv 24 TV channel.

"We need additional intelligence in Feodosia and comprehensive information on all the targets affected. It is likely that another ship was damaged, because everything is close in the port infrastructure," said Humeniuk.

She noted that unlike the enemy, the Defense Forces provide comprehensive and truthful information, which is always checked.

According to Humeniuk, "despite the fact that they could take into account the distance that is necessary for safety between combat units, an explosion of such power could damage other objects."

At the same time, she stressed that it is worth waiting for confirmation from the Ukrainian intelligence.

Recall that the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk announced the destruction of the large landing ship Novocherkassk in the port of occupied Feodosia.

In addition, there was ammunition on board Novocherkassk, maybe Shaheds.