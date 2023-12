Those who believe there's stalemate in Ukraine war are wrong - British Defence Minister on Novocherkassk

British Defence Minister Grant Shapps has stated that the defeat of the russian landing ship Novocherkassk in the port of Feodosia refutes claims of an alleged "stalemate" in the war in Ukraine.

Shapps wrote this on Twitter (X).

According to the British minister, the destruction of the Black Sea Fleet ship "demonstrates that those who believe there's a stalemate in the Ukraine war are wrong!"

“They haven't noticed that over the past 4 months 20% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been destroyed,” he added.

“Russia's dominance in the Black Sea is now challenged and the new UK & Norway led Maritime Capability Coalition is helping to ensure Ukraine will win at sea,” Grant Shapps summed up.

Recall that the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk announced the destruction of the large landing ship Novocherkassk in the port of occupied Feodosia.

In addition, another russian ship may be damaged in Feodosia, since an explosion of such power could damage other objects. We should wait for confirmation from the Ukrainian intelligence.