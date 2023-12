President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Air Force for adding another ship to the russian "Black Sea underwater fleet".

Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am grateful to our Air Force for the spectacular replenishment of the russian underwater Black Sea fleet with another vessel. There will be no peaceful place for the occupiers in Ukraine," he wrote.

Zelenskyy said that he had held the meeting of the Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where they discussed the situation at the front, planning for the next year and ensuring the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, announced the destruction by Ukraine of the large amphibious ship of the russian Black Sea Fleet Novocherkassk in the port of Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that on board the large amphibious ship of the russian army that was destroyed at night, there were ammunitions, possibly Shahed-type attack drones.