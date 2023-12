There were definitely ammunitions on board the large amphibious ship of the russian army Novocherkassk destroyed at night in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on Radio Svoboda.

"Such an explosion is caused not just by the detonation of something insignificant. It is the detonation of ammunitions," he said.

Ihnat explained that a large amphibious ship is used to transport both military equipment and weapons with personnel. In his opinion, it was Novocherkassk that the russians could use to transport military cargo to the ports of the temporarily occupied territories, in particular in the Zaporizhzhia axis.

"Also, it could have transported ammunitions to Feodosia, in particular Shaheds. There is no such information yet, but let's hope that as many of these devices as possible exploded this night," added the spokesperson of the Air Force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ihnat denied the russians' information about the alleged destruction of two Ukrainian Su-24M front-line bombers during a night attack on Crimea. He stated that the information of russian military propaganda does not correspond to reality.

The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, reported the destruction by Ukraine of the large amphibious ship Novocherkassk in the port of occupied Feodosia.