Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Mariana Bezuhla has said that the upcoming new bill, agreed with the General Staff, provides for a reduction in the conscription age for mobilization from 27 years to 25 years.

She wrote about this on her page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The conscription age for mobilization is 25 years (instead of 27 years now)," she said the details of the bill.

The Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" indicates that those men who are liable for military service can be mobilized. Men from 18 to 27 years old who have not previously completed military service and have not had a military department are considered conscripts. A person liable for military service and a conscript are two different categories, and the first one is subject to mobilization, not the second one.

The bill will propose to reduce the upper limit age to 25 years for conscripts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is against the mobilization of women, but is ready to reduce the conscription age from 27 to 25 years.