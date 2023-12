Enemy now trying to find out what caused three of their Su-34 aircraft to be shot down at once - Air Force

The russian occupiers are now trying to find out what caused their three Su-34 aircraft to be shot down at once. So now the russians are gathering information in the southern regions.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

"The adversary is now trying to find out as much as possible. To gather information in the southern regions where the russian fighter jets were shot down. It is clear that they are looking for the means by which those aircraft were sent to “eternal flight," Ihnat said.

According to him, in this way, the enemy uses aviation means of destruction much less.

"Especially guided aerial bombs. In particular, in the Kherson axis. In fact, these are isolated cases," Ihnat emphasized.

According to him, the enemy must understand perfectly well and has already understood that our systems, in particular long-range systems provided by partners, can appear in different axes.

"Not only where russian Su-34s experienced this story. This is also the Odesa Region, there have been cases. We also know the Bryansk axis. We can conduct such operations, I mean the Air Force, in different axes. The only question is that there should be more of these systems," Ihnat concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, December 22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the Southern axis.

Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers who shot down three enemy Su-34 aircraft.