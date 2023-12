President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian pilots who shot down three enemy Su-34 bombers in the southern direction at once.

"Thank you to our soldiers who destroyed three russian Su aircraft at once. In the southern direction - in our Kherson Region. Result of our Air Force and directly Odesa Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade. Thank you guys! And let every russian pilot know exactly what our answer will be to every russian killer: none of them will go unpunished," he said in a video address.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, December 22, in the Southern direction, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three russian Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Russian losses in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Thursday, December 21, amounted to 1,080 invaders. Thus, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is approximately 350,270 of its military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 14 tanks, 31 AFVs and 20 enemy artillery systems.