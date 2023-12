There will never be summons in Diia - Fedorov

In the Diia application, summonses will never be issued to conscripts.

Vice Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced this on the Telegram channel.

"Next year there will be 1 million drones. There will never be summons in Diia. And that's the only way," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense is considering the possibility of notifying men, including those abroad, of the need to appear at the military commissariats through an electronic notification.

On December 19, Pavliuk said that he commented on the delivery of summonses in public places.

In addition, as part of the preparation of amendments to the bill on recruiting and mobilization, the Verkhovna Rada wants to limit the rights of men who evade mobilization.

