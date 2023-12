There will be no summons in Diia, this issue not on agenda today - Fedorov

Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology Mykhailo Fedorov has once again said that Ukrainians will not receive summons to Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support (military commissariats) through the Diia application.

Fedorov made the corresponding statement in an interview with Channel 24.

Journalists asked the Minister to once again comment on the possibility of sending summons through Diia amid changes in the mobilization that the country's authorities are currently working on.

“There will be no summons in Diia. We talked about it and now I confirm it. It is not planned to implement summons in Diia at all. Therefore, this issue is not on the agenda today," Fedorov quotes the publication.

Recall that at the end of November this year it became known about the launch of a pilot project to recruit Ukrainians to the army.

The program involves the use of recruiting companies (Lobby X, Work.ua and others) to attract Ukrainians to military service in specific specialties.

In early December, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that as a result of the beginning of cooperation with recruiting companies, the number of reviews for military vacancies increased several times.

It is worth noting that the recruiting campaign will not replace traditional mobilization, as the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said the day before.

And today, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, member of the parliamentary committee on national security Mariana Bezuhla said that for men who evade mobilization, they are preparing restrictions of rights.