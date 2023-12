Blockade of one of checkpoints on border with Poland ended - Border Service

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU) confirms that this morning, December 24, the movement of trucks through the Medyka - Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Poland has resumed. Polish farmers ended their blockade.

This was reported by the press service of the SBGSU.

"Truck traffic has been restored: Polish farmers have completed the blockade near the Medyka - Shehyni checkpoint," the message reads.

According to information of Border Guard of the Republic of Poland shared by the SBGSU, today at 09:30 a.m. a protest action ended near the Medyka - Shehyni checkpoint.

Currently, registration and passage of goods vehicles across the border in the direction of entry into Ukraine is carried out as usual.

"Border guards work together with employees of the control services to ensure the passage of the maximum number of trucks," the SBGSU added.

Border guards also urge drivers to take this information into account when planning international transportation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hungarian carriers announced that starting December 11 they will block the Zahony-Chop checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. Their demands are similar to those of Polish carriers - the return of permits for Ukrainian carriers.

On December 6, the Reuters agency wrote that the blockade of Ukraine's border by Poland is delaying aid to the military from volunteers.

As of Tuesday, December 5, more than 3,000 trucks were on the Ukrainian-Polish border due to a strike by Polish carriers.

We also reported that Poland intends to apply to the European Commission with a demand to return the permit system for Ukrainian drivers.