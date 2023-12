Due to the blocking of the border in Poland, about 3,100 trucks are in queues.

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko stated this on the air of the national telethon, Radio Svoboda reports.

"As of today morning, there are about 3,100 trucks in queues in Poland in the direction of Ukraine in all four directions. Most of all, opposite the Shehyni checkpoint - about 1,100 trucks, also opposite the Rava-Ruska checkpoint - somewhere 850," Demchenko said.

According to him, Ukrainian border guards record some truck traffic across the border with Poland, but there is no intensity that was before November 6 - the beginning of the blockade.

"For example, at the Yahodyn checkpoint, when 1,200-1,300 trucks crossed the border in this direction in both directions, there were about 140 of them over the past day. More or less intensive traffic is recorded at the Krakivets checkpoint," Demchenko added.

He noted that due to the situation on the border with Poland, drivers are looking for alternative routes - through Slovakia or Hungary.

At the same time, the State Border Guard Service does not exclude that Slovak carriers will again resume blocking the checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. As of the morning of December 5, more than 600 cargo vehicles were in the direction of Ukraine in Slovakia near the Vysne Nemecke-Uzhhorod checkpoint, and by November 6 there were no queues in this direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Poland agreed on measures to unlock the border for trucks.

Meanwhile, Poland will require the abolition of the permit system for Ukrainian carriers.