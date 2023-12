After escape of TV host, Culture Ministry explains whether they would let journalists abroad

The flight abroad of TV host Oleksii Pechiy from 24 Channel should not cast a shadow on the foreign missions of Ukrainian cultural figures and journalists, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine will continue to support their activities abroad.

This is reported in the statement of the ministry.

Thus, the ministry condemned the actions of Pechiy, as he violated not only the legislation, but also his own written promise to return from a business trip. Such a statement is signed by everyone who receives a permission from the Ministry of Culture to leave the country.

"The Ministry of Culture supports the activities of Ukrainian artists and journalists abroad and contributes to their contribution to the cultural and informational struggle against the aggressor. The role of cultural diplomacy and informational work abroad is extremely important for conveying the truth about the war in Ukraine to the world. And here it is difficult to underestimate the work of Ukrainian cultural figures and media workers. The ministry builds relations with the community on the basis of mutual trust," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that "this isolated case" should in no way cast a shadow over other Ukrainian journalists who work daily to draw the world's attention to the war in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 24 Channel host Pechiy fled abroad and declared that he would continue the "informational struggle" from there.

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said how many men of draft age leave Ukraine every day.