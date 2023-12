About 6,000 men of draft age leave Ukraine along the entire section of the western border per day, of which about 150-200 men cross the border as volunteers under the Shliakh (Path) system.

The head of the border control organization department of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Ihor Matviichuk announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Matviichuk noted that if taken as a percentage, the drivers who carry out freight transportation (45% of the total) cross the border the most.

15% are persons with disabilities and persons accompanying persons with disabilities, 7-8% are men unfit for military service for health reasons, 5-6% are fathers of multiple children.

Also, civil servants go abroad for business trips and military personnel go for training.

Matviichuk complained that several accompanying persons can leave with one person with a disability at different times, while it is impossible to control their return.

"The legislation does not detail the control systems and the ability to control a person accompanying a person with a disability. That is, one person with a disability can be accompanied at different times by different people on the basis of the act of establishing the fact of care, which is issued to anyone; it is not protected, it can be tampered with. So with one person with a disability, several people can leave, and it is impossible to check whether the previous ones have returned. This system needs improvement. The Ministry of Social Policy should settle this issue," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale war, European Union countries have given out to Ukraine 126 citizens who were detained during illegal border crossings.

Earlier, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, said that Ukrainians liable for military service who fled abroad on fake certificates of unfitness for service could be extradited to Ukraine.

On December 19, Illarion Pavliuk, the head of the press and information department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that he had commented on the presentation of summons in public places.

In addition, in preparation for changes to the draft law on recruitment and mobilization, the Verkhovna Rada wants to limit the rights of men who evade mobilization.

Also, on December 19, the Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Mykhailo Fedorov, said that Ukrainians would not receive summons to military registration and enlistment offices through the Diia application.