Host of 24 Channel Pechiy fled abroad and declared that he will continue "informational struggle" from there

24 Channel host Oleksii Pechiy did not return to Ukraine after the European Council summit on December 14-15 in Brussels, for which he received accreditation.

This was officially confirmed in the media holding on December 22.

Roman Andreyko, CEO of Lux media holding, said that the journalist made this decision, "being aware of all the consequences of his escape."

"To say that I'm shocked is an understatement!... They say "don't judge and you won't be judged". Time will judge. And the people who loved to watch and listen to Oleksii's analytics so much must accept this and decide for themselves whether they are ready to continue to believe him," Andreyko stressed.

Oleksii Pechiy himself commented on his decision only in a week, calling it "difficult". He attributed his stay in Europe to the fact that Ukraine allegedly lacks "horizontal communication with Western society." The journalist says that he made such a conclusion after the end of the summit, having talked with politicians and foreign colleagues.

Pechiy said that in Europe he will be engaged in "approaching" our victory in the war with russia - he will work "with Western media projects to promote the Ukrainian agenda in Western society."

"Despite condemnation, pressure and persecution, I will not stop doing what I know how to do...I am aware that in the coming days a campaign of so-called media murder will be launched against me, the purpose of which will be to destroy me as a journalist, despite all my previous work. However, until it is possible, I will continue the informational struggle and will never give up the search for help for the Ukrainian army, wherever I am," Pechiy said in his post.

However, as 24 Channel emphasizes, the host "did not mention that he insidiously deceived the management of 24 Channel, which entrusted him with the coverage of events in Brussels."

Roman Andreyko, the CEO of the Lux TV station, which includes 24 Channel, said that Pechiy took advantage of the trust in himself when he received accreditation for the EU Summit.

"Oleksii Pechiy decided not to return to Kyiv, to Ukraine. He fled the country, realizing all the consequences of his escape. Time will judge. And the people who loved to watch and listen to Oleksii's analysis so much must accept this and decide for themselves whether they are ready and trust him in the future," he said.

"To say that I am shocked is an understatement!" said Roman Andreyko and noted that the host literally burned bridges with his "deed".

