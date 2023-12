There is nothing sacred about this nation. Russia may increase shelling on Christmas - South Operational Comma

The enemy can significantly increase the shelling of Ukrainian territory during the Christmas holidays.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

As she noted, the day before that was characterized by heavy shelling. A certain activity of drones was also recorded in the direction of the settlements of Kutsurubsk and Ochakiv communities in the South.

"This means that the enemy is trying to disperse our efforts as well. Therefore, similar provocations of increased shelling are not excluded. We must understand that there is nothing sacred about this nation," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the South Operational Command told about the lull in the use of aerial bombs after the downing of russian Su-34s.

On Friday, December 22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the Southern axis.