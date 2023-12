South Operational Command tells about lull in use of aerial bombs after downing of russian Su-34s

The downing of three russian Su-34 aircraft at once significantly affected the tactics of the enemy in the Kherson axis. Currently, there is a certain lull in the use of guided aerial bombs by the aggressor.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

"[The downing of three aircraft had a significant impact on the further activity of the russian army in the air]. We are observing a lull in the use of guided aerial bombs," Humeniuk said.

At the same time, she noted that before that there was a period when the weather did not allow the invaders to use this method of air pressure. However, the occupiers used the "smallest weather window" in order to make up for lost ground and very densely bombed the Dnieper areas of the right and left banks with guided aerial bombs.

"But at the moment we can see that they are in serious and deep contemplation. They are really studying what happened and how dangerous it is. So far, we have not recorded the bombings," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, December 22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the Southern axis.

Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers who shot down three enemy Su-34 aircraft.