Air defense destroyed 14 out of 15 Shaheds in 5 regions - Air Force

Air defense forces shot down Shaheds in the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi Regions.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military noted that overnight into December 24, the occupiers attacked with 15 Shahed missiles launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (russia).

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat by the forces and means of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 14 Shaheds were destroyed within the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi Regions," the message says.

As the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, specified in his Telegram in the morning, four Shaheds were destroyed by the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense in the Mykolaiv Region overnight into December 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into December 16, the enemy attacked the capital with Shahed barrage ammunition.

UAVs attacked in groups, waves and from different directions - air defense destroyed all enemy targets.

Earlier, in the Kherson Region, Ukrainian defenders recorded and shot down black russian drones.