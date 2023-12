Enemy UAVs attack Kyiv in groups, waves and from different directions. Air defense shoot down everything - Ky

On the night of December 16, the enemy attacked the capital with the Shahed barrage ammunition. The UAVs attacked in groups, waves and from different directions - the air defense destroyed all enemy targets.

Serhii Popko, the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

He also stressed that no one was injured due to the operation of air defense and the fall of debris in the city.

The City Administration Head noted that this is the sixth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of the month.

As the enemy intensified air strikes on the country's main city, Popko asks all Kyiv residents not to neglect air raid alarms and always adhere to safety rules.

"Judging by the weapons used, the enemy seemed to return to the tactics of May 2023. Then the ruscists constantly changed, combined, alternated between types and varieties of means of air defeat. The Kyiv residents felt the same scenario in the first half of December. Strike UAVs, cruise missiles from strategic bombers, Iskanders, Kinzhals fly to Kyiv in turn, replacing each other," General Popko stated.