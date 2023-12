In the Kherson Region, Ukrainian defenders recorded and shot down black russian drones.

Nataliya Humeniuk, the spokesperson for the United Coordination Press Center of the South Operational Command, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"So far, we have not detected high-speed Shaheds, but we have already seen the ones painted in a dark color. The shootdown confirmed that they are used from time to time. Not all of the batches that we have recorded from attacks in our area of ​​responsibility are painted in a dark color. But in the Kherson region, the other day, we recorded the downed Shaheds of black color," she said.

Humeniuk noted that in this way, the enemy plans to complicate the work of mobile fire groups that orient themselves acoustically - with the help of searchlights, it will be more difficult for them to detect a black shadow in the black sky.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, she reported that the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Kherson Region is progressing - it is regular, powerful, and devastating for enemy resources.

Prior to this, British intelligence reported that the newly formed russian paratrooper division suffered extremely heavy losses in an attempt to knock out the Ukrainian bridgehead near the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson Region.