Germany sent a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which included Gepard anti-aircraft guns, ammunition of various types, in particular for Leopard tanks, and drones.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Friday, December 22.

The AFU received new German weapons, namely:

3 units of self-propelled anti-aircraft guns Gepard,

30,240 units of 35-mm ammunition for Gepard,

an unspecified amount of ammunition for Leopard 2A6 tanks,

10 Vector UAVs,

2 HX81 tractors,

5 HX81 semi-trailers,

8 Zetros trucks,

2 WiSENT 1 MC demining machines,

2 border guard vehicles,

8 vehicles of an unspecified type,

2 AMPS communication protection systems for helicopters,

2,500 155 mm shells,

25,536 shells of 40 mm for automatic grenade launchers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the country should be ready to increase support for Ukraine against the background of weakening support from others.

Earlier, Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for the powerful "winter" defense package from Germany, including four IRIS-T systems.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also promised that the situation with the supply of ammunition to Ukraine will improve. According to him, Germany will provide almost 200,000 rounds of ammunition. "But everything takes time, and it's not a matter of political decisions or financial resources."

Meanwhile, Australia handed Ukraine an additional batch of Bushmaster APCs "for Christmas." The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine thanked Australia for the "weapon of victory" and noted that in September 2022 Bushmasters played a decisive role in the successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv Region.