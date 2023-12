German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has promised that the situation with the supply of ammunition to Ukraine will improve.

He said this in an interview with ZDF television channel, European Pravda reports.

Pistorius recalled his previous statement that the European Union would not be able to transfer a million of units of ammunition to Ukraine by the spring of 2024. He noted that he always understood that the million ammunition figure was "unlikely to be achieved."

“That figure generated expectations that ultimately fell short. One million is not so easy to achieve for the defense industry, which has passed from peacetime," the minister said.

At the same time, Pistorius promised that the situation with ammunition for Ukraine will improve in the near future.

"You can be sure that things will improve in the coming months. Germany alone will provide almost 200,000 units of ammunition. But everything takes time, and this is not a question of political decisions or financial resources," the head of the German Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Recall that earlier Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for a powerful "winter" defense package from Germany, including four IRIS-T systems.