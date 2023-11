President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for a powerful "winter" defense package from Germany, including four IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Held a conversation with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. We discussed further defense cooperation. I am grateful for a powerful "winter" defense package from Germany, including four IRIS-T systems, and for a multi-year financial assistance program. These are the best signals of unrelenting support of Germany. I really appreciate that all our agreements are being implemented," he said.

Zelenskyy discussed with Scholz the situation on the battlefield, told him about the morning visit to Kupiansk, as well as Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa the day before.

He also spoke about the situation in the Black Sea, the functioning of the "grain corridor" and the efforts necessary to further protect civil shipping.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of ensuring unity within the European Union to approve negotiations on Ukraine's accession and the allocation of EUR 50 billion in aid for the next years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October it became known that Germany would transfer another IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine.

Before that, it was known that two IRIS-T air defense systems were already operating in Ukraine, which Germany had transferred.