In the Donetsk Region, the commander of the DPR battalion Oleksandr Boytsov was killed. He was buried in Sevastopol.

The so-called "mayor" of the city Mikhail Razvozhayev stated this.

He published an obituary on Boytsov and said that he was from Sevastopol, but since 2014 he had been a militant of the "people's militia of the DPR."

Boytsov was killed in the area of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region, but it was not said when exactly -.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that since the start of russia's full-scale invasion, the enemy has launched 7,400 missiles of various types over Ukraine, of which about 1,600 were destroyed by air defense forces.

Also, according to Ihnat, during the large-scale war, the aggressor state of the russian federation has launched 3,700 Shaheds over Ukraine, of which 2,900 units were shot down by air defense forces.

Next year, the russians have plans to manufacture and supply 683 cruise missiles and more than 215,000 aircraft bombs and unguided missiles.

At the same time, earlier partisans of the ATESH movement received secret information about russia's problems during the production of Kh-32 cruise missiles. By November 10, they planned to produce 80 missiles, and in fact - 61.