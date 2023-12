During the full-scale war, the aggressor state, the russian federation, launched 3,700 Shaheds over Ukraine, of which 2,900 units were shot down by the air defense forces.

This was announced by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat on the air of the telethon.

"Shaheds began to be used since September last year - we have 3,700 attack UAVs of the Shahed type. Flew over Ukraine. 2,900 were destroyed," he said.

Ihnat noted that now we are talking about 85% shooting down, 90% and sometimes all 100%, but at the beginning of the enemy's use of the Shaheds, they did not shoot down that many.

"At that time, everyone was shooting with whatever came their way - from pistols, from automatic weapons, they tried to actually aim in the cities. These are Dnipro, and Odesa. And then they realized that the target is not easy - you have to make a lot of nuances, errors, and so on, and so on... They trained. And now we have the result we reached," the spokesman said.

We will remind you that russia used the mentioned drones overnight into Thursday, December 21. The army of the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones, the air defense forces destroyed more than 30 enemy targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Prosecutor General's Office reported earlier that the Shahed-131\136 type attack drones, which russia is using to attack Ukraine, are produced by the Iranian state aircraft manufacturing company Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company.

Meanwhile, the russian occupiers are trying to improve Shaheds based on the experience of operation. British intelligence analyzed the last recorded modifications - the presence of a Ukrainian SIM card, as well as the black painting of the UAV.