The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden began urgent negotiations with the G7 countries on the possibility of using the frozen assets of the aggressor state to support Ukraine. The amount of assets is USD 300 billion.

The New York Times reported this on Thursday, December 21, with reference to high-ranking American and European officials.

Politicians weigh the consequences of using USD 300 billion in russian assets to help Ukraine, the newspaper reports. Talks between finance ministers, central bankers, diplomats and lawyers intensified in recent weeks as the Biden administration began pressing Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan to develop a strategy by February 24, the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, officials said.

“The more than USD 300 billion of Russian assets under discussion have already been out of Moscow’s control for more than a year. After the invasion of Ukraine, the United States, along with Europe and Japan, used sanctions to freeze the assets, denying Russia access to its international reserves… Policymakers must determine if the money will be channeled directly to Ukraine or used to its benefit in other ways,” the message says.

They also discuss what barriers can be associated with these funds, for example, whether this money can only be used for reconstruction and budgetary purposes to support Ukraine's economy, or - like the funds that Congress discusses - it can be spent directly on military efforts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 7, the U.S. Senate blocked the submission of a bill on additional funding for military assistance to Ukraine for a vote.

The United States has warned Ukraine that it has only been able to provide financial assistance for a few weeks.

On December 13, U.S. President Joe Biden urged Congress not to make a gift to Putin and to decide on financing assistance to Ukraine.