President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said what he talked about with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a meeting on the sidelines of the inauguration of Argentine President Javier Milei.

Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with participants of the Summit of the Nordic countries (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, and Sweden) in Oslo (Norway), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy said that this was not an intentionally planned meeting. He said that he invited Orban to hold a meeting to resolve problematic issues between the two countries.

"I think we need to arrange a very constructive meeting between our states. We have common borders, we are neighbors and we need to talk. One of the very important topics that I raised with him was about exactly what we need to talk about, solve problems. I really don't see a global problem on this issue. That is why we just need to meet. I showed him my positive attitude towards such an idea," Zelenskyy said.

The President also said that he told Orban that Hungary has no reason to block Ukrainian membership in the European Union.

"Second, I think that I was right and very directly gave him information, he has no reason to block Ukrainian membership in the European Union. I asked him to give me at least one reason, not three, not five, not ten. Give me one reason and I'm waiting for an answer," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy, after visiting the United States on December 11-12, on Wednesday, December 13, arrived in Oslo to participate in the second Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit.

Zelenskyy briefly spoke with Orban on December 10 during a visit to the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected president of Argentina.

The preparation of a possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Orban was one of the topics of a telephone conversation between the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.