Britain believes Putin wants to mobilize 170,000 more people for the war against Ukraine

The aggressor state of russia plans to recruit 170,000 more russians for the war against Ukraine; during the full-scale invasion, the invaders have already lost dozens more people than during the war in Afghanistan.

This is the opinion of Fergus Eckersley, political coordinator of the Permanent Mission of Great Britain to the UN.

During his speech, Eckersley said that more than 300,000 soldiers had been killed or wounded since the start of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While the Soviet Union fought in Afghanistan, it lost ten times fewer people.

"Now President Putin plans to call up another 170,000 as cannon fodder for his government's war. It is difficult to understand how the continuation of the russian government's aggression is in the interests of the russian people," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the allocation of USD 200 million in military aid to Ukraine.

During his visit to the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with senators and called for the approval of additional funding for Ukraine.

In addition, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that he had a "good" meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, December 12, but remained firm in his position that the U.S. should first resolve the border issue before moving forward with the aid bill for Ukraine.