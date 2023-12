Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, the enemy launched 7,400 missiles of various types over Ukraine, of which the air defense forces destroyed about 1,600.

He said this on the air of the telethon.

"The people, you see, are now very, very not very happy, pessimism is found in society - we see it among our relatives, among the people we meet. I would like to say that we survived the first days of a full-scale invasion - well, very difficult for us.

7,400 missiles of various types - this is all - have been launched across our country since the start of the full-scale invasion. We are facing a huge aggressor, one of the strongest armies in the world, and we have withstood and we are fighting it back. Therefore, not everything is so bad, not everything is so terrible, as people somewhere out there might think. We repelled a powerful attack," Ihnat stressed.

According to the spokesman of the Air Force, about 1,600 of this number were destroyed. At the same time, he emphasized the following nuance - the number of missiles launched over Ukraine includes all types: S-300/S-400 (a third of the total number), Kh-22 missiles, ballistic missiles (about 900 Iskander-M were launched over Ukraine).

We will also remind, according to Ihnat, during the large-scale war, the aggressor state, the russian federation, launched 3,700 Shaheds over Ukraine, of which 2,900 units were shot down by the air defense forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, next year the russians plan to manufacture and deliver 683 cruise missiles and more than 215,000 aerial bombs and unguided missiles. This information was received by the National Resistance Center.