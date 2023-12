The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) is changing the approach to the selection and verification of declarations.

This is stated in the NACP message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The agency notes that in connection with the restoration of electronic declarations by the Verkhovna Rada in September, the deadlines for submitting declarations for three years (2021-2023) were imposed in time so that by the end of the first quarter of 2024, about 2.5 million declarations will be submitted to the register of declarations.

In order to focus on those declarations that contain signs of illegal enrichment, unjustified assets, non-declaration of assets, the NACP has developed and implements a new approach to the selection of declarations for verification and inspections.

"It is planned to check up to 30% of all submitted declarations in an automated mode by the software of the declaration register. And for full inspections by authorized persons of the NACP, first of all, select declarations that contain signs of illegal enrichment or unreasonable assets," the statement said.

The NACP notes that the new approach is based on risk assessment, which is carried out by:

- analysis of declaration data and identification of risks in it (non-compliance of declaration data with these registers, data banks, actuation of certain formulas, for example, for the presence of signs of illegal enrichment or unreasonable assets) by means of logical and arithmetic control;

- determination of the weight factor of each of the risks (nonconformities) identified in the declaration;

- calculation of the indicator of the risk rating of the declaration (defined as the sum of the coefficients of all identified risks (nonconformities));

- ranking of all declarations by the value of the risk rating indicator (from more to less).

In the future, depending on the indicator of the risk rating of the declaration, a method of its verification will be chosen - in an automated mode or by a person authorized by the NACP.

Automated verification will be carried out in relation to those declarations that have the lowest risk rating and can be checked automatically.

At the same time, the position of the declarant will not matter.

The NACP employees will carry out a full check of the selected declarations with the highest risk rating, as well as according to reports from individuals and legal entities, law enforcement agencies, investigative journalists, which will indicate information about possible non-declaration of assets. A full check in this case will be carried out regardless of passing an automated check of the declaration before that.

"The risk-oriented approach will focus the NACP's attention on checking declarations with the highest risk rating and increase the effectiveness of financial control measures, and the automated check mechanism will significantly increase the number of verified declarations in general. This approach will also help identify the sectors of the economy and the authorities in which the declarants with the highest/lowest risk rating declarations work," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 9534 on the restoration of electronic declaration and provided access to the register of declarations with the proposals of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On October 10, Zelenskyy signed a law restoring e-declaration.

Annual declarations for 2021-2022 must be submitted by January 31, 2024, and for 2023 - by March 31, 2024 inclusive.