President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on the restoration of electronic declaration and ensuring open access to the register of declarations. This is stated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on October 10, the website of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the law was returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 9534 on the restoration of e-declaration and provided access to the register of declarations with proposals of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Access to declarations must be provided no later than 60 days from the date of entry into force of the law on the restoration of electronic declaration.