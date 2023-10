Law on restoration of e-declaration comes into force, NACP will open public access to Register on December 10

On October 12, 2023, the law (No. 3384-ІХ) on the restoration of electronic declaration and the provision of open access to the register of declarations came into force; annual declarations for 2021-2022 must be submitted by January 31, 2024, for 2023 - until March 31, 2024 inclusive. The NACP will open public access to the Register on December 10, 2023. The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is very important to fix the date of entry into force of the law, because it is from it that all the terms associated with the resumption of declaration are deducted. Annual declarations for 2021-2022 must be submitted by January 31, 2024, and for 2023 - already within the usual period for all declarants - until March 31, 2024 inclusive," said Artem Sytnyk, Deputy Chairman of the NACP.

He noted that earlier declarants voluntarily filed more than 742,000 declarations.

These declarants have the opportunity to correct these declarations (filed from February 24, 2022 to October 11, 2023 inclusive). To do this, it is necessary within 14 days, that is, no later than October 25, 2023, to contact the NACP with a letter in arbitrary form, in which there you need to indicate which declarations should be corrected.

Next, they will receive the corresponding notification in their personal electronic account of the Declaration Register and will be able to submit the amended declaration within 30 days, but only once.

Yulia Kulikova, head of the NACP audit department, noted that the obligation to submit declarations was delayed for a number of people - they will need to do this no later than 90 days after the change in the conditions that grant the right to delay.

First of all, we are talking about the military involved in the defense of the country, persons who are in the occupied territories or where active hostilities are underway, those who undergo medical treatment as a result of injury.

The postponement also applies to family members of the specified persons.

Changes to the conditions under which the postponement can be completed are the completion of martial law, dismissal from service, departure from the occupied territories, and war zones.

Persons who undergo military service in the positions of ministers, heads of central executive bodies, local authorities, in positions in the administrations of ministries, military medical commissions, territorial recruitment and social support centers (military enlistment offices), participate in the procurement in the field of defense or are sent to such posts, still have to submit declarations.

It is noted that the NACP will open public access to the Register on December 10, 2023, taking into account security measures.

Sytnyk noted that a mechanism has been developed to remove declarations of certain categories of persons from public access to the opening of the Register for their safety. To do this, the heads of state bodies and local self-government bodies should send a list of such declarants to the NACP. Declarants and members of their families do not need to personally contact the NACP, the issue of adding a declarant to the list is decided exclusively by his current head (the former head of the declarant - in case of dismissal).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 9534 on the restoration of electronic declaration and provided access to the register of declarations with the proposals of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On October 10, Zelenskyy signed a law restoring e-declaration.

Access to declarations should be provided no later than 60 days from the date of entry into force of the law on the restoration of electronic declaration.