Cabinet predicts average monthly salary of UAH 21,800 in 2024, UAH 25,700 in 2025, UAH 30,300 in 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers predicts average monthly wages of employees at the level of UAH 21,809 in 2024, UAH 25,732 in 2025, UAH 30,260 in 2026.

This is stated in Resolution No. 1315 of December 15 on the approval of the main forecast macro indicators of economic and social development of Ukraine for 2024-2026, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, it is predicted that the average monthly salary adjusted for the consumer price index will increase by 8.5% in 2024, in 2025 - by 8.9%, in 2026 - by 9.1%.

It is also projected that the wage fund for employees and monetary support of military personnel in 2024 will amount to UAH 2,346.3 billion, in 2025 - UAH 2,316.3 billion, in 2026 - UAH 2,710.6 billion.

The number of people engaged in economic activities aged 15-70 years in 2024 is expected to be 12.3 million people, in 2025 - 12.7 million people, in 2026 - 13 million people.

The unemployment rate of the population aged 15-70 years according to the methodology of the International Labor Organization is projected in 2024 at 18.7% to the corresponding labor force, in 2025 - 17.7%, in 2026 - 15%.

At the same time, labor productivity is projected to increase by 4.2% in 2024, by 3.3% in 2025, and by 3.8% in 2026 against the previous year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the State Statistics Service, the average monthly salary in Ukraine in the second quarter of 2023 was UAH 17,176, which is 25.2% more than in the same period in 2022.

The Cabinet predicts GDP growth of 4.6% in 2024, 6.8% in 2025, and 6.6% in 2026.

The Cabinet predicts inflation at 9.7% in 2024, 8.1% in 2025, 6.9% in 2026 (December to December of the previous year).