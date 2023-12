Cabinet forecasts inflation of 9.7% in 2024, 8.1% in 2025, 6.9% in 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers predicts inflation at 9.7% in 2024, 8.1% in 2025, 6.9% in 2026 (December to December of the previous year).

This is stated in Resolution No. 1315 of December 15 on the approval of the main forecast macro indicators of economic and social development of Ukraine for 2024-2026, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, it is predicted that the industrial producer price index in 2024 will be 11.4%, in 2025 - 9.7%, in 2026 - 8.2% (December to December of the previous year).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers predicts that in 2024 GDP growth will be 4.6%, in 2025 - 6.8%, in 2026 - 6.6%.

Consumer prices rose 0.5% in November 2023.

When forming the state budget for 2024, the inflation forecast was reduced from 10.8% to 9.7%.