Cabinet forecasts GDP growth of 4.6% in 2024, 6.8% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers predicts that in 2024 GDP growth will be 4.6%, in 2025 - 6.8%, in 2026 - 6.6%.

This is stated in Resolution No. 1315 of December 15 on the approval of the main forecast macro indicators of economic and social development of Ukraine for 2024-2026, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, it is predicted that the nominal GDP in 2024 will grow to UAH 7,643 billion, in 2025 - to UAH 8,980.6 billion, in 2026 - to UAH 10,421.8 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the 3rd quarter (July-September) of 2023, real gross domestic product (GDP), according to operational data, increased by 9.3% compared to the same period in 2022.

The European Commission predicts GDP growth of Ukraine by 4.8% in 2023.

When forming the state budget for 2024, the forecast for real GDP was reduced from 5% to 4.6%.